SCOTT, Alice Bridget
(formerly Gick)
(nee Tidboald-Ashley):
Our beloved Mum passed through the veil, 3 February 2020, 88 years young, at Waitakere Hospital, Henderson, Auckland, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of Mele Vea Inoke and William S Tidboald and and Bertram Ashley. Dearest sister of Adi Loatuicama William, Rose and John Jacka, George and Barbara Tidboald-Ashley, Margaret and Bill Anderson. Devoted wife to Robert Lewis Gick and Clyde Scott. Adored mother and grandmother of Rosemary and Peter TeRangi, David and Jan Gick, Scott and Lyn Gick and their families. Alices funeral service is Friday 7th February 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Universal Drive, Henderson, at 1pm. Interment at 3pm at "Snapper Rock" Cemetery, Albany, Auckland.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 5, 2020