On 29th February 2020, at Brightwater Rest Home, Palmerston North. Son of James Ernest & Lillian Jane Kelly (nee Mckeeman), little brother to Jack (all deceased). Loving father & father-in-law of Peter & Jenny, Brian & Raina, Colin & Sandy, Patsy & Tony, Shane & Judy, Barry & Laura, and Janice also family friends Richard & Tony. Cherished Grandad, Great-Grandad & Great-Great-Grandad his of grandchildren, great-grandchild and great-great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the amazing staff of Brightwater and Willard Rest Homes, also a special thanks to his lovely carer Mary. Communications to the Kelly family C/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. As per Alf's wishes a private family memorial service has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 7, 2020
