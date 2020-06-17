GORDON,
Alfred Maurice (Mauri):
Reg No 453748,
22nd Battalion, WWII
14.06.1923 – 4.06.2020
At Palmerston North Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Olive. Loved father of Warren and family (Australia); Robin; and Tony (dec). Loved Grandad of Peter and Samuel. Great-Grandad of Max. Son of the late Alf and Ida Gordon, and a loved brother and brother-in-law. Friend of Kerry Dawick. A memorial service for Mauri will be held at the Senior Citizens Club Rooms, 323 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 19 June 2020 at 10.00am. Messages can be sent to the Gordon family, PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 17, 2020