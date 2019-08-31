CHRISTENSEN,
Alfred Thomas Nelson (Alf):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully on Thursday 29 August 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret (Peggy) for 61 happy years. Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Debbie (deceased), Richard and Melinda, Stuart (deceased), Andrew and Chantelle. Much loved Alf to his grandchildren: Katie, Mark, and Joe; Xavier, Oliver, and Gabriel; Alex, Mikaela, and Lachie. Messages to the Christensen family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Ward 28, Palmerston North Hospital, for their care of Alf. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Alf's life will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Wednesday 4 September 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019