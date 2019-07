WILBURN,

Albert John (Snow):

Passed away on 6 July 2019. In his 99th year. What an honourable man he was. Loved husband of Dorreen, and much loved father of Lynley and Dianne.

Life will never be the same without my beautiful father, but Dad always said to me no matter what the sun will come up in the morning. So Dad fly high with the angels. I'll wait till I see you again.

- Your loving daughter Lynley

A private funeral has been held.