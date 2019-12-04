Albert HOOKE

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace now sonny. You will be sadly missed by..."
    - Stacey Vann
  • "popa was a lovely man he cared about his family. he will..."
    - kim gartner
  • "thinking of you at this time ray and Julie lush"
    - ray lush
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Kelvin Grove Chapel
James Line
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

HOOKE,
Albert Gordon (Sonny):
Passed away peacefully with his family on Monday, 2nd December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Audrey. Loved father of Christine, Shayne, Lynnette, Brent, Rachelle, Darron, Evelyn, Kristofer, and Gloria. Loved grandad and great-grandad to all. Sonny's service will be held at the Kelvin Grove Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Thursday, 5th December 2019, at 1pm followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.