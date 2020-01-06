Alan LYNCH

Guest Book
  • "A fine example of a life well led Rest in peace"
    - Frank Lynch
    - Alan LYNCH
    Published in: Manawatu Standard
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Vigil
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
197 Broadway Avenue
Palmerston North
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
Death Notice

LYNCH, Alan John:
(Formerly of Linton). Peacefully at Palmerston North on Friday 3rd January 2020. In his 97th year. Loving husband of the late Thérèse. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gerard and Kate, Andrew (deceased) and Jill, Mary-Therese, James and Josy, Urban and Catherine, Richard and Andrea, and Rachel and Grant. Devoted Grandfather to Sinead, Marianne, Fionnghuala, Eibhlin; Xavier, Cecilia, Thomas; Keziah; Amy, Colleen, Matthew; and Finn. A vigil will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, January 7th, at 6.00pm. A Requiem Mass for Alan will be celebrated at the Cathedral on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.

Published in Manawatu Standard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
