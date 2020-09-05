GILLETT, Alan Keith:
On Wednesday, 2 September 2020, Alan passed to glory, graciously and peacefully. Beloved husband of 57 years to June. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Marco, Cheryl and Robin, Kerri and Brent, Raewyn and Geoffrey, Nathan and Penelope, Joanna and Terry, Louise and Stuart, Tracey and Stewart. Much loved Grandad to his 29 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Mavis and brother Colin (UK). Alan will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. Messages to the Gillett family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be greatly appreciated. A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9 September 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 5, 2020