ARBUCKLE,
Alan John Alexander:
Peacefully on 21 November 2019 at Ohinemuri Rest Home (Paeroa) after a short illness, aged 89. Loved brother of Ilma, Joyce, Betty, Jean, Rona (all deceased) and brother-in-law to Tony Signal. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service for Alan will be held at St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick St, Te Aroha, on Saturday 30 November at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2019