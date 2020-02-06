ANDERSON, Alan William:
Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday 4th February 2020 (peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Debbie. Dearly loved father of Hagen, Glen, Bonny, and Elinor. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Arohanui Hospice, which may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to Mrs D. Anderson, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Alan will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 8th February 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 6, 2020