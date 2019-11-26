AANENSEN,
Ailleen Alice (nee Carmont):
Passed away quietly at Te Whanau Rest Home, Levin, on 22 November 2019, aged 82 years. Resident of Ohau Village for 58 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith for 61 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Bonnie (WA), Christine (deceased) & Bryan Davies (L Ohau), Philip & Tracey (WA). Loved grandmother & great-grandmother. Loved sister-in-law of Rex (Levin), Albert & Alison (Taupo), & respected aunty to her nephews & nieces in NZ and overseas. A service will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 26, 2019