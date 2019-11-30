LE MARQUAND,
Adrienne Glenis (Adie)
(nee Oswin):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28 November 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved Mum of Phillip and V, Steven and Julie, Richard and Ari, Michael and Claudette. A cherished adoptive Mum to many, and an adored Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and Anne Oswin. Messages to the Le Marquand family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Friends are invited to a memorial celebration of Adie's life at her Palmerston North home, to be held today, Saturday 30 November, and tomorrow, Sunday 1 December 2019, from 11.00am onwards.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 30, 2019