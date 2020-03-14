Adrienne KOPKE

Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Gateways Christian Fellowship
Church Street
Palmerston North
KOPKE,
Adrienne Diana Noel:
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman Harrington Kopke, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Christine Kopke; Judy and Jeff Pine; Faye and Trevor Strange, and stepmother of Norm and Aileen Kopke. Loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Gateways Christian Fellowship, Church Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, 16th March 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 14, 2020
