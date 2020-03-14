KOPKE,
Adrienne Diana Noel:
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman Harrington Kopke, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Christine Kopke; Judy and Jeff Pine; Faye and Trevor Strange, and stepmother of Norm and Aileen Kopke. Loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Gateways Christian Fellowship, Church Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, 16th March 2020 at 11.00am.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 14, 2020