JOHNSTON, Adam Ronald:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 23 July 2019. Aged 33 years. Loved son of Brian and Naomi. Loved brother of Murphy, and Jasmine. Beloved Uncle. Loved and adored by all his extended family. Messages to the Johnston family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Family and friends are invited to a service for Adam at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Monday 29 July 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from July 26 to July 27, 2019