FIELD, Yvonne Beverly
|
(nee Goldfinch):
On the 25th March 2019, suddenly, aged 90. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Petrina (deceased) and Trevor, Glenyss and Rob, Robert and Lyn, Terry and Jenny. Loved grandmother of Adrian, Jason, Hayden, Josh & Lacota. Great-grandmother of Miko-Rose.
We have so many
happy memories.
You will be forever in
our hearts.
The service will also be webcast. Please contact the family if you would like to be sent the link. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ. www.asthmafoundation.org.nz
A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden, on Friday 29th March at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019