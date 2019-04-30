KERR,
Winifred Granalda (Winnie):
Of Palmerston North, peacefully at Chiswick Park on Saturday 27th April 2019. Aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Much loved Mum of Linda, Paul, Michael, Fiona and Jim, and Barbs. Special Nana to Alice and Kieren, and Christian; Paris, and Brody; Stacey and her family. Messages to the Kerr family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. Special thanks to the staff and residents at Chiswick Park. Friends are invited to attend a Service for Winifred in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 3rd May 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 30, 2019