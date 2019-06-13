William TAHAU

Death Notice

TAHAU,
William Hononga:
On 12 June 2019. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved father of Dylan, and Rawiri, koro of Cheyenne and Codie, Jahkiesha, and Lakota, and his many moko. Dearly loved son of the late Hariata Maria and Aramai (Fraser) Tahau and the late Shirley and Wiremu Hononga Tahau, and a loved brother and uncle of many. William will lay overnight at 10 Andrew Avenue, Palmerston North, leaving his home at 10am on Friday 14 June 2019 to head to the Whangaehu Marae, Whangaehu. Service will be held at the Whangaehu Marae on Saturday 15 June 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Ruatangata Urupa, Whangaehu.
Moe mai ra e te rangatira haere, haere atu ra.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 13, 2019
