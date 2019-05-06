William SCRIVENS

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you Cushla.Love Kathleen..."
  • "Arohanui to my Mate Tim and your family. Love Liz and Pete..."
    - Liz Hutson
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

SCRIVENS,
William Patrick (Pat, Paddy):
On 3 May at Arohanui Hospice. Loved by his family Cushla, Tina, Tim, Tracey, Michael and Michelle; and by the Barnard, Forbes, Amadio and Hill families. Teacher at HVMC for 30 years. Thanks for the superb care at Arohanui Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Pat at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at 2pm.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.