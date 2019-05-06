SCRIVENS,
William Patrick (Pat, Paddy):
On 3 May at Arohanui Hospice. Loved by his family Cushla, Tina, Tim, Tracey, Michael and Michelle; and by the Barnard, Forbes, Amadio and Hill families. Teacher at HVMC for 30 years. Thanks for the superb care at Arohanui Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Pat at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive Palmerston North on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at 2pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2019