ANDERSON, William Bryan:

(Known as Bryan – The Builder)

Passed away peacefully surrounded with love, at Hospice Palmerston North on Tuesday 23 April 2019. Aged 66 years. Bryan fought his cancerous Melanoma which travelled to his brain and throughout his body within 6 months of knowing. He is survived by his wife Rose of 42 years whom he loved dearly, together they had 2 children their daughter Kachina and their son Joel sadly both stillborn.

Born in Feilding on 3 September 1952 Bryan was the youngest child of Margaret (Pearl) and Murray Anderson who already had four daughters Marjorie Stewart – Cole PN, Yvonne Payne (Tauranga), Natalie Maegaard (Feilding) and Valarie Syers (Whangarei) so when this boy arrived on the scene he completed their family. Bryan spent his early years on the family farm at Kopane with many happy memories before his father died at an early age, his mum later sold up and came into town to raise her young family in PN. Bryan did his early school years at Kopane School then Palmerston North QEC. He started off his working life at Cliffs as an apprentice auto electrician but did not complete his time, he realised this pathway was not for him. He went on and found his true passion in the building trade and completed his Adult Building Apprenticeship with local builder Dick Buys (known as the Dutchman) who Bryan respected immensely. Bryan worked with local building businesses Mason's, Wirmak Builders, Ron Okey, Gibson & Oliver and Fletchers Suspended Ceiling PN Branch before becoming self-employed some 40 years ago. He built not only new homes for himself and Rose but for many others and continued in the building trade which he loved right up until Christmas 2018. He will be remembered as a respected, strong, generous, hardworking and honest builder/business man who told it like it was with a great sense of humour, he loved meeting and working with people from all walks of life and was a mentor to many like Arnold Payne, Maurice Hislop and Colin Judd had been to him in his life time.

A private cremation has been held for this beautiful family man who will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice PN or St John PN would be appreciated.

Messages C/- P O Box 8080, Hokowhitu 4446, Palmerston North.



