ALLAN, William Hugh (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home, Feilding, on Wednesday 20 March 2019, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Phil and Lauren, Catherine and Wayne, Rose, Barbara and Simon, Susan and Wally, and Dave. Much loved Grandfather of his 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Communications to the Allan family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Bill at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 26 March 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 22, 2019