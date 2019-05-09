Guest Book View Sign Service Information Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd 167 John F. Kennedy Dve Palmerston North , Manawatu-Wanganui 063551889 Death Notice



Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday

7 May 2019 at Julia Wallace, Palmerston North. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Prue and Joan (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael (deceased), Lesley and Frank Hopkins, Coral Hook, Evan and Adrienne Smith, Liz Smith and Shane Briggs. Treasured Grandad of 9 grandchildren and Great-Grandad of 8 great-grandchildren. Warren was a proud lifetime member of the Fitzherbert Lions Club in Palmerston North. Our special thanks to all of the staff at Julia Wallace for their loving care of Warren over the last few months. Messages to the Smith family, c/- 29 Chilton Grove, Palmerston North 4410. In lieu of flowers donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Warren's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 10 May 2019 at 2.30pm.



NZIFH



