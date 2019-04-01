BRODRICK, Vic:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vic BRODRICK.
Peacefully passed on Thursday, 28 March 2019. Loved husband of Lorna (late) and Janet. Cherised Dad, grandad and great-grandad of Stephen, Shirley & Kevin. Tania, Nathan & Teresa, Shaun, David & Little Stephen (late). Xavier-Lee & Evander. Loved by cousin June and the boys from Apiti.
Forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to staff at Brightwater Home. Messages to PO Box 9091, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 1, 2019