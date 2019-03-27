SQUIRES,
Veronica (Bonnie):
Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home, Feilding, on 21st March 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted. Much loved mother of Bruce (deceased) and Carol, and mother-in-law to Graham. Adored Nana Bonnie to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts".
A very special thankyou to the wonderful staff at Woodlands Rest Home, Feilding, for the way they cared for Mum over the past 18 months. Messages to Mrs. C Rivers c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A Graveside Service, as requested by Bonnie will be held in the Woodville RSA Lawn Cemetery, on Friday 29 March 2019, at 1.30pm.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 27, 2019