Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verla ELLERY. View Sign



Of Feilding. On April 11, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at Palmerston North Hospital, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex, much loved mother of Genieve and Brian Phipps, Helen Fenwick, Catherine and Allen Lipinski, and Josephine Ellery, loved Nanny of her 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty of Suzanne. A service for Verla will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Manawatu SPCA, PO Box 5016, Terrace End, Palmerston North 4414, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 80, Rongotea 4865.







ELLERY, Verla Patricia:Of Feilding. On April 11, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at Palmerston North Hospital, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex, much loved mother of Genieve and Brian Phipps, Helen Fenwick, Catherine and Allen Lipinski, and Josephine Ellery, loved Nanny of her 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty of Suzanne. A service for Verla will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Grey Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Manawatu SPCA, PO Box 5016, Terrace End, Palmerston North 4414, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 80, Rongotea 4865. Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers