REID,
Valerie Doreen (Doreen):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at Masonic Court Rest home, in her 89th year. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Charlie Harper (Tauranga), Denise and Robin Adlington, and Dave Sherwood (Palmerston North). Much loved Nana of Jason, Matthew, Andrew, Leanne and Kylie, Tommy, Levi, Abbey and Jorga. Great Nana to Bryoni, Hannah, Lilly, Ivy, McKenzie, and Pearl. Special thanks to the staff and her many friends at Masonic Court Rest Home for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Doreen. At Doreen's request a private service has been held. Messages to the Reid family C/-PO box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 19, 2019