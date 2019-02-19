GULLERY,

Valerie Catherine:

Passed away 1 year ago today, loved daughter of Alexandra and Corona Bain (deceased), much loved wife of Ted (deceased), treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jillian and Graham Burney (deceased), Shona and Peter Wapp, loved nana to Ryan and Saritta, Kirsty & Chris, Branden (deceased), Keri-Anne & Nathan, and Bonnie & Shaun. Adored Nananana, Nanamal to all her great-grandchildren.

There is a bridge of memory from earth to heaven above,

It keeps you always near us it's called the bridge of love.

May you always walk in sunshine and god's love around you flow,

For happiness you gave us no one will ever know.

It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you the day God called you home.

Love you and miss you

every day,

Together forever with Dad.

-Peter, Shona, Keri-Anne & Nathan, Max, Oakley, Bonnie & Shaun, Kennedy and little Isla.



