Valda KING

Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

KING, Valda Ivy May (Val):
Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday 4th June 2019 peacefully at Olive Tree. Aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic. Much loved Mum of Murray and Janet, Bruce, Stuart and Jan, Gavin and Sara, Warwick and Carey. Loved Grandma of her many grand & great-grandchildren.
"Will be sadly missed"
In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box in the foyer. Messages to the King family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Val will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 10th June 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 5, 2019
