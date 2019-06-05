O'LEARY,
Valance Derek (Val):
Of Foxton Beach. Passed away on Monday 3 June 2019, peacefully at home with his family. Dearly loved husband of Jean. Much loved Dad of Evan, Christine & Lea, and the late Barbara. Very loved Pop of Kylie & Aaron, Emma & Hayden, Nicole & Zac, and Rebecca & Hayden; and all his great-grandchildren. In accordance with Val's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Val's life will be held at the family home, 7 Lakeview Drive, Foxton Beach, on Saturday
8 June 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 5, 2019