PENN,
Trevor George (Trev):
Of Marton. Unexpectedly after a brief illness at Palmerston North Hospital, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, aged 64 years. Much loved husband of Christine. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ian & Vicki, Lynda & Allan Wilson, Kim & Justin Dunlop, Daniel & Jodie, & Stacey & Chris Halls. Much loved Poppa of his 15 grandchildren. Messages may be shared online at www.beauchamp.co.nz. Special thanks to the staff at Palmerston North Hospital and A & E, and for all the loving support from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Trevor will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday, 2 March 2019 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 28, 2019