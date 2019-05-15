Trevor FORRESTER

FORRESTER, Trevor (Trev):
Regt. No. Q32122 CAPT QM (Rtd) RNZEME RNZA.
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7 May 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Cherished and adored soulmate of Annette. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of David and Vanessa (Christchurch), Julie and Ross Ward (Upper Hutt), Robyn and Malcolm Loftus (Da Nang, Vietnam), Les and Kirsten (Cairns). Much loved step-father of Andrew and Bubba Lamont (Rotorua), Debbie Lamont-Cotter and Nick Cotter (Dannevirke). Treasured Grandad to all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Messages to the Forrester family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In accordance with Trev's wishes, a private family service has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 15, 2019
