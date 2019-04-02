EICHLER,
Tony Brian (Big T):
Of Marton, formerly of Feilding. Passed away suddenly on Friday, 29 March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 54 years. Beloved husband of Suzanne of 33 loving years. Loved Dad (Big T) of Shaun and Ashlee, Nick and Kylee. Loved brother of Raewyn and Mark, Sue and Rob, and loved brother-in-law of the Walker family. Messages may be shared online at www.beauchamp.co.nz or sent to the Eichler family, C/o 18 Morris Street, Marton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marton Fire Service would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Tonys life will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding, on Friday 5 April 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Feilding Lawn Cemetery.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 2, 2019