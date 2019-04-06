Todd WILLIAMSON

  • "Thank you for being yourself todd will miss you, our garden..."
    - Debbie Taylor
  • "Love you my friend ♥♥♥♥"
    - Candace and Justin Taylor-Owen
  • "Todd has a special place in our hearts. He shared some fun..."
    - Susan and Steve La Grow
  • "Our thoughts and sympathy are with you all at this sad..."

WILLIAMSON,
Todd Raymond:
Unexpectedly on Tuesday 2 April 2019. Aged 34 years. Treasured son of Peter and the late Sue. Brother and best friend of Matt and Kate. Cherished grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many. And beloved Dog-Father and best mate to Rodney (aka Rodd and Todd).
"Todd will be sorely missed and has left a hole in many hearts. He is now at peace with his beloved mother".
Friends are invited to attend a service for Todd to be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 9 April 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 6, 2019
