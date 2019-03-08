Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina PATCHING. View Sign

PATCHING, Tina Maree:

8.3.2018

Beautiful memories of a smiling face. This day will always be remembered and quietly kept, No words are needed we shall never forget, For those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day, So loved so missed and so very dear. The parting came too sudden we often wonder why, Why you, why us? The Hardest part of all was having to let you go. Our beautiful daughter, sister, mother, aunty and friend.

Your love surrounds us always.

- Mum, Dad and Whanau.



