PATCHING, Tina Maree:

8.3.2018

Mom we are missing you today but we know you will always be with us in our hearts. We are who we are because of your loving hands. We have our sweet and compassionate souls from watching you and your generosity and kindness to others. We see the world full of wonder because of your imagination. We learned to never give up seeing your drive, strength and perseverance. Mumma Bear, you have left us beautiful memories. Your love still our guide and though we can't see you we feel you by our side. Love you to the moon and back.

Your Girls - Georgia, Milly and Libby xxxx



