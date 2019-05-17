KENNEDY,
Thornton William (Pat):
Reg No 41395 22nd Battalion Private P.O.W. 1939-45.
Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, (peacefully) at Radius Peppertree. In his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancy, loved Dad of Phyllis and Dana Waho (both deceased), Carol and Kasi Tahaafe, and Clive, loved Grandad of all his Grand and Great-grandchildren.
"Now resting peacefully"
A service for Pat will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Services Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 17, 2019