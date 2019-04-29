FULLER, Thomas Stephen:

Suddenly on April 25, 2019, at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Elma for 65 years. Loved father of Shirley, Gael, Bob (deceased), Betty, Vicki, and a much loved father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, and great-great-grandad.

Our sincerest thanks to all those who looked after Tom after his accident.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth Street, Waipawa, on Wednesday, May 1 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB St John would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.

