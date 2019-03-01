ATKINSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas ATKINSON.
Thomas Andrew (Tom):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Wednesday 27 February 2019, aged 93 years. Devoted husband of Joyce for 66 years. Dearly loved father of Margaret, Tommy, and the late Peter. Loved father-in-law of Pam and Carol. Treasured grandfather of Adam (deceased), Bruce, and Neil.
"A character that touched
so many lives."
Messages to the Atkinson family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Starship Hospital would be greatly appreciated and may be made via www.starship.org.nz or left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday 4 March 2019, at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019