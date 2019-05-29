van DINGENEN, Theresia
Maria (nee Engelen):
Born Eindhoven, The Netherlands on 1 February 1928, passed away peacefully on 27 May 2019, Feilding. Beloved mother of Maria and Craig (deceased 1982); Jack and Anki (Geldrop, Netherlands), and Peter; Oma of Lewis and Debbie, Angie and Rory, Joseph and Sophi, and Great-Oma of Dawn, Helen, Isaac, Dylan and baby Leo Ray. Wife of Petrus Catharina van Dingenen (deceased 1986). With gratitude to the residents of Ranfurly Manor, Feilding, for your companionship of Mum; and especially for the beautiful care, compassion and love offered to our mum by the wonderful people who work at Ranfurly Manor. Nga Mihi Arohanui ki a koutou. We will be holding a Rosary for Mum at St Brigid's Catholic Church, 4 Monmouth Street, Feilding, on Thursday 30 May 2019, at 2.00pm, and we invite anyone to participate in a small celebration of mum's life.
"And the greatest of these
is love."
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 29, 2019