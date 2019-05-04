EVANS, Thelma Constance
(nee Rosvall):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 30 April 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Marjorie and Ray (dec) Woolley, Lesley and Alan (dec) Thomson, Dennis (dec), Gary (dec), Dorothy Taylor and partner Stuart Stone. Treasured Narnie to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Our special thanks to all of the staff at Olive Tree for their excellent care of Thelma. Messages to the Evans family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414, or may be left on the Tributes page at www.beauchamp.co.nz In lieu of flowers, donations to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 370, Palmerston North 4440, would be very much appreciated and may also be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Thelma will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 11 May 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 4, 2019