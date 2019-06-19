Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Frederick (Terry):

PhD BSc (Microbiology) Passed away unexpectedly, though peacefully, at home on Saturday 15 June 2019, aged 78. Adoring husband of cherished wife and best friend Barbara. Proud and loving dad to Sue and Brian Rowe, Anthony and Sharon Fryer, and Kate and Andrew Bethwaite. Treasured and much loved Gaga of Bevan and Marine, Courtney, Jess, Chloe and Jamie. Loved brother of Pamela, Robert, Caroline, Michael and Christopher of Leicester, UK. A very special friend and colleague to many. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 21 June 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages to be sent to the Fryer family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North 4440.







