ALLEN, Terence James:
Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. Loved father of Tyrone, Nicky and Leighton. Will be missed by his sister Thora, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Mount View Cemetery, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1.30pm. A big thank you to all the staff at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home, Feilding, for all their care and support over the last 13 months.
We will miss your cheeky humour and wit old man
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 12, 2019