Sylvia Eleanor (Sue):

Of Feilding, formerly of Palmerston North. Passed peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Monday 17 June 2019. Aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late George (Tony). Adored Mum of Paul and Sue, Stephen and Ann, Marcia and Ron O'Neale, and Mark and Fiona. Treasured Nan and Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Loved by her extended family. Messages to the Sheary Family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A special thanks to the nursing staff of Woodlands Resthome, Feilding. A service to celebrate Sue's life will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Friday 21 June 2019, at 2.00pm.



NZIFH



