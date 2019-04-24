BELLIS, Sylvia Virnette:
Of Feilding, formerly of Marton. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, on Wednesday, 17 April 2019. Aged 69 years. Loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Liz, Robyn and Kevin, Kerry and Dave, Lyndie and Kirk, Jaimi-Lee and Cody. Adored Nana of Tiwai, Rani; Liam, Mackenzie; Layton, and Korbin. Message to the Bellis family, c/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A Memorial Service for Sylvia will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday, 30 April 2019, at 10.30am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 24, 2019