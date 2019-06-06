BAKER,
Sylvia Juene (Juene):
On Saturday 1st June 2019, peacefully at Radius Peppertree. Aged 92. Loved Pal of the late George Crisp. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Tau Cribb, Leslie (deceased), and Nana and Great-Nana Bacon of Becky and Doug, Gisele and Trelise; Leslie and Kristy, Jenayah, and Nikesha; Brett and Karyn, Bailey, Taukaea and Kiara. Mother of Lyn and family, Ray and family. Loved half sister of Diane and Paul Baucke. Messages to Mrs C. Cribb, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. By Juene's request a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2019