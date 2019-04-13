MORTLAND,
Suzanne Penelope (Sue)
(nee Dunn):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Taihape, passed away peacefully on Thursday 11 April 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Ron. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Fleur and Rex Morris, Vivien, Margot and Louise. Loved grandmother of Daniel, Jessica and Hayden Keast and Christopher. Loved great-grandmother of Shakira, Blake, Skyla, Josie, Willow and Emily. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Ambulance would be appreciated or may be left in the church foyer. Messages to the Mortland family, c/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A funeral service will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North, at 2.00pm, on Monday 15 April 2019.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 13, 2019