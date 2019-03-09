JOHNSTON,
Susan (nee Peebles):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Taikorea. On Tuesday 5th March 2019 at Julia Wallace Retirement Village. Aged 77. Dearly loved wife of the late Harold. Dearly loved mother of Kirsty, Serena and Neville. Close friend of Cherie. Loved Nana of Alex, and Zoe. Loved sister of Ron, and Sheryn. Messages to the Johnston family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. By Susan's request, a private service has been held.
