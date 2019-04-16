Stephanie BROWN

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "I light this candle for you Stephanie to remind us of your..."
    - DOROTHY
  • "To our beautiful, talented, much loved niece Stephanie...."
    - Mary & Stewart Duggan
  • "Our sincerest condolences at this time, may the support of..."
    - Alan, Rachel and David Montgomery
  • "To my Niece, Annette and Selwyn and Alexander, So deeply..."
  • "Selwyn, Annette and Alexander, we were deeply saddened to..."
    - Mark & Paula Andersen

BROWN, Stephanie Grace:
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 13 April 2019, aged 21 years. Treasured daughter of Selwyn and Annette. Much loved sister of Alexander. Much loved granddaughter of Freda Brown and Frank and Margaret McGrath. Treasured niece and great-niece of all her uncles and aunties.
"End? No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it."
All messages to the Brown family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Shamrock St, Palmerston North, on Thursday, April 18th, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.