BROWN, Stephanie Grace:
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 13 April 2019, aged 21 years. Treasured daughter of Selwyn and Annette. Much loved sister of Alexander. Much loved granddaughter of Freda Brown and Frank and Margaret McGrath. Treasured niece and great-niece of all her uncles and aunties.
"End? No, the journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it."
All messages to the Brown family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Shamrock St, Palmerston North, on Thursday, April 18th, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 16, 2019