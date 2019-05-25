Acknowledgement

PLOEN, Sonia Ruth:

Kerry, Donna and Bruce, April and Nicole & families wish to convey their heartfelt thanks to relatives and friends for their love and support shown in many ways in their sad loss of a loved and devoted wife, Mum, Nana, sister. The letters, cards, phone calls, floral tributes, those who called at home, and to the many who gave comfort by their attendance at the service was greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. Special thanks to the caregivers of Geneva Health Care and Hospice Staff for their loving and devoted care.



Published in Manawatu Standard on May 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers