TREMBATH, Shirley Ella
(nee Steffert):
Passed away peacefully at Lonsdale, Foxton on Saturday, May 4, 2019, aged 82. Loved wife of the late Norm; Mum of Stuart and Colleen, Gregory, Suzanne and Joe Bannister, Jillian, Lynaire and Jim Ragg, Marian and Lon Teal, and Benjamin. Nana of 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Trembath family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Shirley will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 9th May 2019, at 1pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2019