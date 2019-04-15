SIMCOX, Shirley Alice:
|
Of Palmerston North. On Monday, April 8th, 2019, (peacefully) at Millvale House, Levin. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Victor (Vic), much loved Mum of Ross and Meryl, Bruce and Sandy, & Anna Harkin, loved Nana of Leighton, Aimee, Selina, and John, loved Great-Nana of her 6 great-grandchildren, and loved sister of June Brougham.
"Now at Peace".
Messages to Mr V. Simcox, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Shirley's request, a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 15, 2019